Few showers possible this evening

It was a beautiful start to April! More cloud cover is expected this evening along with a few showers. Our best chance for rain will be around 8 PM through midnight. If you see any rain, it will be light.
The rain and cloud cover will clear by the sunrise. It will be very chilly with lows in the 40s. Sunshine is expected Tuesday afternoon with highs near 70. Clouds will return on Wednesday with highs in the 70s. No rain is expected.
A system in the Plains will move in on Thursday, bringing scattered showers and storms. Heavy rain is a possibility. Some rain may linger into Friday and through the weekend. Highs will warm up into the mid to upper 70s.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.