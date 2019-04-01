Driver slams into, critically injures 9-year-old girl playing in GA yard

(CNN/Gray News) - Police are searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver who struck a 9-year-old girl playing in her Georgia front lawn.
LaDerihanna Holmes, 9, was playing in her yard Friday night with another girl when a black sedan jumped the curb and slammed into her and the family’s home.
WARNING: The below video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
Chris Stewart, the family’s lawyer, says it’s a “miracle” LaDerihanna is still alive. She sustained a skull fracture and broken pelvis, among other injuries, according to a GoFundMe page he set up for the family.
“God is so great. There is no explanation on how my client is alive. I sat with her and can’t believe my eyes and though her road to health will be long, she’s alive,” wrote Stewart on social media.
LaDerihanna remains in critical condition. The other girl playing in the yard with her was not injured.
Stewart alleges two teenagers were in the car at the time of the incident, and both fled the scene. The girl’s family released surveillance video in hopes it will help catch the suspects.
