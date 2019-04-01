Construction underway on two-acre dog park in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - You can add Ocean Springs to the list of Coast cities who cater to fido. The Board of Aldermen this week will vote on what to name a new dog park coming soon.
In January of 2018, Mayor Shea Dobson met with Gulfport city leaders to ask questions about funding and managing Gulfport’s Bark Park. Fast forward four months and Ocean Springs moves ahead with plans, voting yes on a dog park for the City of Discover.
Three pavilions are already up at the location behind the police station. It’s property already owned by the city. Ward 1 Alderman John Gill said the dog park will be more than two acres with three pavilions, restrooms, water stations and fenced areas for large and small dogs.
Two non-protected water oaks had to come down for the park to happen. The trunks have been refurbished into a blue heron and eagle courtesy of a sculpturist.
This week, the board will vote on what to name the park, signage and amenities.
Construction and maintenance will be funded through the two-percent recreation and public safety tax. Gill said this is something highly requested by residents, and it’s a first for the city.
This dog park will join the 16 other parks in the City of Discovery. It should be completed in the next two to three months.
The board meets Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Click here to read the agenda (it’s item 7c).
