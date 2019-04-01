Chilly start but a beautiful day. Showers possible tonight.

Monday will start off chilly in the morning hours with temperatures in the 40s. But it will quickly become warmer with 60s by the afternoon and ample sunshine. Clouds increase this evening afternoon along with a chance for an isolated shower tonight around or after sunset. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with a gradual warming trend taking afternoons into the 70s by Wednesday even though mornings will still be chilly in the 40s. Wetter for Thursday and Friday as a Plains low pressure system brings showers to South Mississippi. That rain activity may stall across our area leading to continues wet conditions for the weekend too.