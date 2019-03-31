21 years going strong! High schoolers volunteer to perform in PNCHS Black History Program

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A program in Pascagoula dedicates every month to celebrating black history. On Saturday, high school volunteers put on a show to honor those who aren’t always talked about in history books.
“It’s a great honor that we put together this program for the young people and the younger generations to understand where we came from. It’s hard to get to the future if you don’t know where you’ve been," said Carmen Huckleby Hartfield, an heir to an alumnus of Pascagoula Negro Carver High School. “The social studies now, it doesn’t have a big array of chapters that talk about our great heritage. So we try to take up the slack.”
“You don’t see a lot about the everyday person or people that actually really contributed,” added Valarie Jones, also an heir to an alumnus of PCNHS.
The annual Black History Program is hosted by alumni and heirs to PCNHS, and this year’s event was held at the Aaron Jones Family Interactive Center.
Students began the program by reading about those who made a difference, in front of a packed house, followed by skits.
Organizers said there’s a reason this program is happening a month after black history month.
“Black history is American history, so it’s not just for one month," Jones said.
“We take upon ourselves to have every month throughout the whole year to celebrate the extent of our key people," Hartfield said.
It was a chance for students and their parents to take away a new piece of history.
