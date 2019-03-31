What’s next for Jazz Fest after Rolling Stones cancellation?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - They were billed as one of the biggest acts to take the stage at Jazz Fest, with organizers creating a whole extra day for the legendary Rolling Stones. But with a heartbreaking announcement Saturday (March 30) came many unanswered questions.
What happens now to ticket holders? Who will fill the big spot? Will the out of towners still come to the city?
As Mick Jagger tweeted an apology to fans after the announcement, fans like Tracy Harris wondered who they’d be seeing instead and if it would be worth the extra price tag that came with the promise of seeing the Stones.
“Yeah, it’s disappointing that they’re not going to be there,” Harris said. “Hopefully we’ll get a big refund or a comparable replacement.”
Others, however, thought it could be a blessing for local musicians. Ben Weber, for example, lamented the extent of the changes made just to accommodate one band.
“It just didn’t make sense to host all these world-class musicians from all over the globe every year, but then to change all the ticket prices, shift the days around, just for the Rolling Stones,” Weber said.
Lanie Dornier said she hopes to see more local talent added to the lineup.
“Hopefully it will open [the lineup] up a little bit more, and hopefully they can get some local musicians in there that were left out of Jazz Fest,” Dornier said.
Doug McCash, longtime music and culture writer for NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, said isn’t unusual to have cancellations -- whether it’s a young group or an older, iconic one.
“I think these things are unpredictable,” McCash said. “I can’t think of any offhand, but I’m sure there are some younger acts who’ve had to cancel their tours for one reason or another.”
He said locals are already sharing suggestions to fill the Rolling Stones’ slot.
“Somebody said, ‘Why not have an all-star jam session,’ bring up one performer after another," McCash said. “Gosh, have Irma [Thomas] sing...have everybody come up and play the all-star gig.”
As for the visitors who already had tickets and flights booked for the Jazz Fest stop of the No Filter tour, Mark Romig -- president and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corperation -- expects them still to come and have a great time.
“My sense is, it’s still going to be a strong weekend for New Orleans,” Romig said. “People will still come to visit. There are so many things for them to do.”
Romig said the city has been doing well this year, with high hotel occupancy to kick off the busy festival season. With other big events, like the Monster Jam at the Superdome, Romig said tourists are exploring more parts of the city -- and that’s good for business.
“They’re getting out into the neighborhoods," Romig said, which spreads tourist dollars into new areas.
Jazz Fest officials confirmed the Stones’ cancellation in their own tweet Saturday morning, stating they will release more information on the lineup, as well as ticket refunds, as soon as they are settled.
As for Jagger, he’s expected to make a full recovery and he hopes to get back on stage as soon as possible.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.