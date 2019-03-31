Waveland mourns the passing of former mayor, Tommy Longo

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk confirmed former Waveland mayor, Tommy Longo died Saturday night.
Longo was elected as mayor in 1998 and is remembered for his accomplishments of rebuilding Waveland after Hurricane Katrina.
Faulk said there is no official cause of death until an autopsy is performed but doesn’t believe his death was the result of anything suspicious or unusual.
Longo’s daughter shared a heartfelt post to Facebook about her dad’s death, describing him as having “the biggest heart”.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.