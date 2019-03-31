Waveland mourns the passing of former mayor, Tommy Longo

Tommy Longo (Photo source: WLOX)
By Annie Johnson | March 31, 2019 at 9:07 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 9:07 AM

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk confirmed former Waveland mayor, Tommy Longo died Saturday night.

Longo was elected as mayor in 1998 and is remembered for his accomplishments of rebuilding Waveland after Hurricane Katrina.

Faulk said there is no official cause of death until an autopsy is performed but doesn’t believe his death was the result of anything suspicious or unusual.

If ever there was a person who loved life and pushed every limit of it, it was this man. He had the biggest heart and...

Posted by Tiffany Longo Butcher on Saturday, March 30, 2019

Longo’s daughter shared a heartfelt post to Facebook about her dad’s death, describing him as having “the biggest heart”.

