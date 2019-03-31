Thousands gather at Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Music and fun filled the air in Long Beach for the annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival Saturday.
Thousands gathered at the Gulf Park campus to enjoy several performers including the Coast Big Band, featuring our very own Chet Landry along with area high school bands.
There were also several vendors, lots of food and a kids village, and this year’s festival helped current and future USM students.
“All of the proceeds above the cost of the event will be going to scholarships for Gulf Park students, so it’s wonderful. ” said Steve Miller, vice president for the Gulf Park campus. “It’s just another way to reach out and help kids go to school, so we’re just happy to be able to do this this year and what a great vehicle to do it with.”
This marked the 11th year for the festival.
