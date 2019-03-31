Suspicious fire burns for hours overnight in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Pascagoula firefighters worked for hours to safely put out a blazing fire overnight. The call came in right after 10 p.m. Saturday night, and firefighters worked until 4 a.m. Sunday morning to smother the flames.
Captain Will Hunter with the Pascagoula Fire Department says a two-story home on Dupont Avenue, near Magnolia and Canty Street, caught on fire. Capt. Hunter described the fire as “suspicious” but says they won’t know what caused it until a full investigation takes place.
There were no injuries reported. No one is believed to have been living in the home at the time.
There was heavy damage done to the home, but Capt. Hunter says no other buildings or structures was damaged. The house sits about 50 yards off the road.
