Sunday brings showers and cooler air

Winter is back! We’re much cooler today thanks to a cold front. Highs will struggle to reach 60 with a cloudy sky. It will feel cooler thanks to a northerly wind. Scattered showers will be possible through the early afternoon.
We’ll remain cloudy this evening, but the clouds will start to clear on Monday morning. It will be very chilly with lows in the low 40s. Some areas north of I-10 may flirt with the 30s. Sunshine is expected that afternoon with highs in the 60s. A few showers may graze by into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see some sun with highs near 70.
Wednesday will be dry and mild with highs near 70. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s on Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms will be possible by the end of the week.
