Sugar Factory celebrates grand opening at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - It was a packed house at the grand opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi.
Actor and comedian Nick Cannon hosted the event and took over the DJ booth to get the crowd going.
The new restaurant is 5,500-square-foot and features a full-service dining area and a candy shop with a floor-to-ceiling candy wall.
“It’s well overdue," Cannon said.
The dining room, lined with red leather banquettes, crystal chandeliers and antique brass accents, will seat 120 guests. The newest eatery will also feature a private dining area for special events and large parties, seating up to 24 guests.
Sugar Factory’s menu features signature over-the-top items such as monster burgers, specialty pizzas, savory crepes and salads. Legendary desserts will top the menu with the famous King Kong Sundae, serving up to 12 people with 24 scoops of ice cream topped with sprinkles, gummy bears, caramel sauce, fudge sauce and giant pops.
That all promises to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth.
This world famous restaurant has locations in New York and Dubai, but the Gulf Coast location is the first one to stay open 24 hours a day.
