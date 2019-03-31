Long Beach Presbyterian Church celebrates 110 years

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Over a century’s worth of history was celebrated at the Long Beach Presbyterian Church.
Since April 4, 1909, this church has been a beacon in the community since it was established by the Rev. Harvey McDowell.
Sunday’s sermon was delivered by Charles Holland who now serves as the pastor emeritus of the church. He was happy to see another anniversary being celebrated.
“In this church, three. The 75th, the 100th, and today the 110th. So three of them,” Holland said.
Faith is the foundation of the church, but the people who are part of the congregation are the mortar that hold the place together.
Some members may be newer than others. Some older members well into their 70s have been here since they were children, but the pastors who’ve gotten to know them said they enjoy seeing the journey the church has made.
“The most wonderful thing to me that happens is you see a child born, you see that child baptized, you see that child confirmed, and you see that child married at some point in the church, and that progression to me, that’s what being a pastor is all about,” said Jim Hightower, the current pastor.
Through the years, the church has withstood hurricanes and other things. That have tried to shake its foundation, but they’ve stood strong and prevailed and are looking to continue for years to come.
