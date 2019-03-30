Volunteers clean blighted Jackson County cemetery

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - People in Pascagoula banded together to clean the Jackson County Memorial Park Cemetery Saturday.
“It’s a shame that it’s got to this point,” said volunteer Rene Shaw.
People said the land has lacked proper attention for years. From sinking headstones, to a missing casket earlier this year, they’ve had enough of seeing the dead mistreated.
“We came out here, and we saw that some of the graves are looking a little shabby, and we decided that we would take care of it ourselves,” said David Pettys, a volunteer.
Pettys said people brought weed eaters, lawnmowers, shovels and other lawn maintenance equipment to help out.
"There's nearly 600 veterans buried out here," Pettys said.
The volunteers used a Facebook group to see if anyone would donate their time and tools to spruce the place up.
Shaw said this day couldn’t have come sooner. She’s been to the cemetery to put flowers on her grandparents’s graves and said she couldn’t ignore the blight anymore.
“I had to do something to clean it up, and one of them is sunken in so very badly,” Shaw said.
She said some of what she saw while cleaning made her jump.
“Twisted the (cemetery vase) and pulled it up, and the ants just came teeming out of the hole," she said.
People who have family members buried in the cemetery said that to their understanding, this is supposed to be a “perpetual care” cemetery. When they purchased plots for their loved ones, the people who run it are supposed to regularly maintain and landscape it, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
“If the grounds had been tended the way they should be, and the proper grass feed, and insect stuff was spread on a regular basis, it would not be as bad as it is,” Shaw said. “We are looking forward to the atonement with city court."
They said they will continue to clean and monitor the cemetery until justice is served in court.
