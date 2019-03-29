Trial begins Monday in Entergy case

Entergy owes Mississippians approximately $1 billion. When a state grants an electric utility a monopoly, the company agrees to provide its customers power at the lowest reasonable cost available and to open its books. Entergy didn’t keep its promise and violated the Consumer Protection Act by refusing to buy the cheap electricity generated by newer, more efficient independent gas powered generators owned by its competitors, which drove them out of business. At the same time, Entergy sold its Mississippi ratepayers (almost a half million), including the state of Mississippi, the most expensive power generated from its old, antiquated electrical generating plants and purchased from its affiliates.