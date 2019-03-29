Trial begins Monday in Entergy case

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The United States District Court will hear Attorney General Jim Hood’s case against Entergy beginning Monday, April 1, at 9:00 a.m. The case will be tried before District Judge Carlton Reeves.
The State intends to prove the following at trial:
Entergy owes Mississippians approximately $1 billion. When a state grants an electric utility a monopoly, the company agrees to provide its customers power at the lowest reasonable cost available and to open its books. Entergy didn’t keep its promise and violated the Consumer Protection Act by refusing to buy the cheap electricity generated by newer, more efficient independent gas powered generators owned by its competitors, which drove them out of business. At the same time, Entergy sold its Mississippi ratepayers (almost a half million), including the state of Mississippi, the most expensive power generated from its old, antiquated electrical generating plants and purchased from its affiliates.
Entergy’s actions made Mississippi a dumping ground of high-cost electricity.
Entergy settled two cases in Louisiana involving similar claims for over $150 million.
As the result of a meeting between Attorney General Hood and the Department of Justice, the DOJ launched an investigation into Entergy’s conduct at issue in this case. Because of that investigation and this suit, Entergy was forced to cease its anti-trust activity by turning over control of its transmission system and operation of its generating units to an independent, non-profit entity. This is the reason our electrical rates have decreased, not because of Entergy’s benevolence as it claims.
General Hood stated, “For years, Entergy was more interested in paying billions in dividends and buy-backs to its shareholders instead of its duty to provide its Mississippi customers with electricity at the lowest reasonable cost. I have been fighting this case for a decade. It’s time for Entergy to stop being a poor corporate citizen and pay what they owe Mississippians. They’ve wined and dined legislative leadership to try to stop this case from going to trial, but its day of reckoning has come. I’m confident the facts will prevail in court.”
