Still warm today, but much cooler tomorrow

It’s going to warm up into the 70s today, despite cloud cover increasing this afternoon. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. It may be breezy at times with southerly winds.
More showers are expected overnight into Sunday morning thanks to a cold front. After midnight, temperatures will quickly drop. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s by Sunday morning. We’ll barely make it past 60 during the afternoon with a cloudy sky.
Lows will easily drop into the 40s on Monday morning, and we’ll remain in the 60s that afternoon. Tuesday will be similar with highs in the upper 60s. While isolated showers may pass by, most of us will see a partly cloudy sky.
