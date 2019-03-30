Soapbox cars roll through Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - It’s not every day that residents see soapbox cars take over Moss Point, but that is what’s happening Saturday due to the 27th annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby.
The engine-less cars were built by children between the ages of 7-17. The materials were used from a kit purchased from a designated supplier.
This event is held in downtown Moss Point from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Participants come out from all across the Southeast. Moss Point Active Citizens (MPAC) and the Black Employee Network and Chevron Pascagoula Refinery sponsored the event.
Four lucky winners will go to the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.
