Long Beach High theatre department makes it as finalist in ‘Dream Bigger’ contest

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Long Beach High’s theatre department is one step closer to winning $3,000 to fund their technology project or club.
The department was named as a finalist in Cable One’s Dream Bigger contest Friday. The contest gives students a chance to win money by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used and how it will benefit the students.
“Our world is increasingly digital, and today’s students – being digital natives – are the architects of our future,” said Julie Seff, Cable ONE’s Vice President of Residential Services. “From coding clubs to robotics teams, we are excited to see how students in our communities are utilizing technology to dream bigger and go further.”
Visit here to view the finalist and vote for an entry. Public voting will run until April 3, 2019. You can only vote once per day.
