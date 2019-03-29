Legislative sessions ends with special education vouchers controversy

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -School choice and vouchers are a polarizing topic within the walls of the State Capitol. And members have been on high alert for days after concerns surfaced that Senators may try to work in extra voucher funding. That was a position the House Education chairman was strongly against.
“There’s no vouchers in this bill," said Rep. Richard Bennett Thursday while discussing the teacher pay bill. "It’s something we insisted on on the House side.”
Hours later, the concerns were realized after a Department of Finance and Administration appropriation bill was passed. After approval in both chambers, members discovered two lines directing $2 million dollars to vouchers.
“They snuck it in and that is not democracy,” said Rep. Jay Hughes (D).
“Well, it wasn’t snuck in the bill," explained Lt. Governor Tate Reeves. "It was typed in the bill like every other project that was in the bill.”
House Appropriation Chairman John Read says it was the Senate conferees that added the language in.
“We got the bill at the last minute,” noted Read. “We vetted it. I missed it. Was I for putting two more million? No. And we had been looking but DFA is not where I would’ve looked for it.”
But Lt. Governor Tate Reeves is unapologetic about making it a priority.
“This $2 million is going to eliminate the current wait list for the education scholarship accounts,” added Reeves. “And that’s important. And as I’ve told people, I don’t know if me pushing so hard for this is a good idea for me politically and I don’t know if the folks on social media are working really hard to beat me in my next election or not and quite frankly I don’t care.”
House members attempted to block the bill from advancing three times. It wasn’t until the third attempt and several changed votes that the bill advanced. Reeves said there weren’t sufficient numbers for a roll call in the Senate, despite Democrats challenge. Governor Phil Bryant plans to sign the bill.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.