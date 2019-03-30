Gulfport first responders seen comforting child after Hwy 90 car wreck

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - During emergencies, first responders strive to be first on the scene. Sometimes, that duty comes with a nurturing touch as a pair of Gulfport first responders found out Friday morning.
Police officers and fire fighters were rushing into action following the call of a rollover wreck on U.S. 90.
“When we got there, we found two vehicles with severe front-end damage,” said Gulfport firefighter Colby Eike.
Inside one of the wrecked vehicles a one-year-old child. Eike and police patrolman Brandon Wyrick were glad to give the child a shoulder to lean on.
“We wanted to take advantage and try to comfort the child some,” Wyrick said.
Wyrick was holding the child while his mother being checked out and dealing with the vehicle. Along with providing comfort, there was a medical reason to keep the toddler close.
“Children are very resilient, and they tell you how they feel by the way they act,” Eike said. “This was a one-year-old child, so he can’t tell you what’s hurting, so you just assess the best you can and constantly reassess. We also look for their work of breathing, general appearance and their circulation.”
Fortunately the child was OK, serving as a lesson for others.
“The best part of it was the child was in a properly installed car seat, in which it was buckled in securely,” Wyrick said.
No one, including the child, was seriously hurt in this wreck, making it a good day at the office for the first responders.
“With this kid being alright, being safe, his mom was safe and his dad was there, so when it all turns out good then it’s a good day,” Eike said.
Eike said he plans to check on how the child is doing over the next few days.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.