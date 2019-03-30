Dozens gather in honor of National Vietnam Veterans Day

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered Friday morning at the Biloxi National Cemetery to remember those who fought in the Vietnam War.
It was in honor of National Vietnam Veterans Day on March 29. Dozens of veterans, active duty and civilians were in attendance to witness the commemoration.
This is the fourth year that Crusaders for Veterans have put on the event.
“Well the most important thing for a Vietname veteran, or any veteran, to know is that we appreciate their service," said Bryan Matthews, medical center director of Veterans Affairs Gulf Coast. "We appreciate their sacrifice. We appreciate them making this a better country for all of us to live in.”
More than two million U.S. military members served in the war, and more than 58,000 died.
