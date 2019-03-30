Dept. of Marine Resources conducting courtesy boat checks

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - For the next several weekends, the Department of Marine Resources will be conducting checks for boating safety. At the Point in Pascagoula Friday, officials were checking boaters to make sure they have the proper equipment.
Out on the water, you can’t afford to take any chances whatsoever when it comes to safety, and there are certain things you have to have on board.
“They need to make sure all their safety equipment is up to date,” said Jack Ewing with DMR. “The flare kits, the fire extinguishers are still in the green, and all their life jackets are in good working condition.”
Now with the weather warming up and the seas calming down, a lot of boaters are heading out to the barrier islands, and some are heading inland to do some fishing. As far as these courtesy checks go, the boaters we talked with said they appreciate this effort.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Mike Scott. “A learning experience for everybody that’s getting new in boating and everything they can learn from it, and I think it’s a real good idea.”
One regulation that many boaters are not familiar with is that you have to have a closed container on board to stow your trash. You also have to have a sticker on board, explaining about trash receptacles and how to dispose of trash properly.
DMR will continue these boat checks for the next several weekends.
