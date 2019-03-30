1 dead, 3 injured in accident on I-10 in Hancock County, westbound lanes blocked

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Westbound traffic on I-10 is at a standstill as troopers work to clear a one-vehicle accident Saturday. All westbound lanes are blocked.
Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead and 3 others have been injured due to the accident, which is near the 8-mile marker near Bay St. Louis Exit 13.
Multiple viewers have reported being stuck in traffic for at least 30 minutes. MDOT has estimated it would take about an hour and 30 minutes to clear up, as of around 11 a.m.
