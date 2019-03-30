Councilwoman responds to accusations from Gulfport mayor: ‘I pray for them’

“It was would have caused great harm to the restaurant industry,” Holmes-Hines said. “I was part of the 2005 class that we created the restaurants in downtown. Put a lot of time, effort and money in there, and you have to understand as there are some restaurants we are losing to Bay St. Louis, to D’Iberville, to other cities, but it’s important to know that my concern is going to be that if you keep asking for more money from a small restaurant, they’re not going to be able to endure that. Locals eat a lot. One of the things we’ve tried to do since I’ve been here is get the MOST, a municipal option (sales) tax, where we can look at infrastructure, levee, drainage, paving. That is, what impact, what does your city look like when you come through a city? We are doing things now that really concerns me on how we are looking at options that we are going to saddle restaurant beverage industries, on hotels and motels, who have, matter of fact, the highest tax on this Coast. We have a very high tax. Some of them say it’s higher than most in the state, and it could possibly be. What’s important is to bring all entities to the table, and my job is to make sure that Forest Heights, north Gulfport and Turkey Creek get out of the storm water, get out of the flooding, reduce their flood insurance and not create more floods. That’s my job, and I take it very seriously.”