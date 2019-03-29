Where will money come from for $1,500 teacher pay raise?

“We thought just the $1,000 pay raise was going to be a little over $50 million," explained Senate Appropriations chairman Sen. Buck Clarke. "And there was a little calculation error that there was some federally paid teachers that had been included in that. And so they were able to pull $12-13 million out of there. And so we more or less instantly said, well with the money we have, what kind of pay raise would that generate?”