Students go high-tech at Keesler AFB STEM Diversity Day

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -From cyber warfare to getting a tour of a C-130 aircraft, more than 250 local high school students got up close and personal with what today’s military has to offer at Keesler Air Force Base’s 5th annual STEM Diversity Day.
Students from eight schools not only got the VIP tour, but they got the VIP treatment, which meant all access to all the high-tech programs and gadgetry.
"Everything we do at Keesler Air Force Base is STEM related,” said Gerald Cross, KAFB school liaison officer. “We hit the maintenance side of it, the medical side, office of special investigations, so many different career fields and a very broad look at careers that students can look at. One of the instructions that goes with is to make this as hands-on as possible.”
That was just fine with Biloxi High junior Allyah Keith, who loves taking photos but was also intrigued by the medical forensic demonstration.
"I saw in front of my house in Georgia, I saw a man shot in front of my house, and ever since that I decided to hopefully make a difference and maybe with my photos maybe make a difference somehow,” Keith said.
Medical isn't the only field on display at this interactive field trip. There was cyber security, the Office of Special Investigations, radio communications, air traffic control and more.
At this event, the students could not only look at the exhibits, but they also got to play with and operate equipment.
"So far what’s grabbed me is the communications and knowing that they can communicate over 20 miles. It’s breath taking how out technology has brought us this far,” said Dani Ramsel, Bay High School senior.
