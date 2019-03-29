Seabee sailors who served in Vietnam hold Gulfport reunion

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It’s been 50 years since the 133rd Seabee Battalion deployed from Gulfport to Vietnam.
This week a handful of those sailors gathered back at their homeport for a reunion.
The 133rd built roads, airports and bridges in Vietnam, including rebuilding a major bridge over the Perfume River in Hue.
Tom McCormick of New Orleans, who organized the reunion, said he remembers his first impressions when he arrived in Vietnam.
“The activity at the Da Nang airport, there were trucks and vehicles and equipment and machinery and weapons just everywhere, going everywhere,” McCormick said. “I shook my head and said 'Holy (expletive), I’m in a war now.”
The group toured the Seabee base, including seeing all the improvements that have been made over the years. They later gathered for an oral history recording session and a meal.
Having the opportunity to reunite after 50 years has meant a lot to McCormick and his fellow Kangaroos.
“The guys you go to war with, you never forget you build a bond, we weren’t the band of brothers, but we felt like it, we were just that close,” McCormick said.
More than 20 Naval Mobile Construction Battalions deployed to Vietnam, and 85 SeaBees were killed during the war.
