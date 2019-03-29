Page 13: Coastal Mississippi makes for beautiful photographs

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -A Jackson County couple runs boat tours of the Pascagoula River and swamps around coastal Mississippi.
Not only do the tours expose visitors to our beautiful environment, but they also provide for fantastic photographic opportunities. Kathy Wilkinson owns Eco-Tours of South Mississippi.
Kathy and her husband Jeff take visitors on an incredible nature tour in Jackson County, where nature comes into full view.
“We do swamp tours on the Pascagoula River. Mostly motor boat tours, and we offer kayak tours,” Jeff Wilkinson said.
Surrounded by all this natural beauty, Jeff decided to capitalize on the opportunity. While on the river and in the swamp, he starting taking photographs, brilliant images of our unique environment.
Jeff has taken thousands of photographs over the years. He looks for wildlife, plant life and the wonders of nature on the Pascagoula River and in slews, bayous and marshland in coastal Mississippi. It began as an extension of the tour operation.
“It just made sense to use these pictures to promote my wife’s business and promote South Mississippi in general to let people know what we have here because it’s hard to beat this,” he said.
Wilkinson started posting his photos on social media. The response was phenomenal. He started producing his photos and now sells them at festivals and other events.
“The main thing is sharing what we have here with people,” Wilkinson said.
The Wilkinsons offer tours Monday through Saturday.
