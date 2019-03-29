Officials see pedestrian traffic as key to revitalization of downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - As Biloxi continues to put together a plan to revitalize the downtown area, the city realizes pedestrian traffic is going to be a big part of the concept.
Biloxi is taking that strategy to U.S. Highway 90. The goal is to connect casinos, hotels and the waterfront with the downtown area.
Howard Avenue and the Historic District through the heart of downtown Biloxi is continuing to take shape. The city is on a mission to revitalize the area, renovate buildings and encourage people to walk and explore Biloxi.
That desire for economic development stretches southward.
Highway 90 with all the casinos and existing hotels along with hotels that will open soon is the lifeblood of traffic through downtown Biloxi. The goal is to get people from Highway 90 to the downtown area.
“Two things. Number one, we have to get people safely into town,” said Biloxi’s Chief Administrative Officer Mike Leonard. “Going across the six lanes is not easy, especially for the elderly and tourists not familiar with our traffic. We’ve got to get them safely into town, and then we have to give them something to do when they get into town.”
Restoring downtown is the reason to steer people to the area. The safety aspect is critical.
The answer could be walkways over Highway 90. The $3 million pedestrian bridge between Beau Rivage and MGM Park is now open, and another walkway is under construction at the small craft harbor where two new hotels are under construction across the highway. These structures could represent the future of pedestrian connectivity in Biloxi.
“You walk and enjoy life and take stroll, up and down Howard Avenue and to the beach front or visit the harbor. There are a lot of possibilities,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich.
The pedestrian bridge at the small craft harbor is scheduled to be completed in September.
