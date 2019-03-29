Navy sailors to be given survey after concerns raised about privatized military housing

“The health, safety and security of our service members and their families is a top priority here at Keesler Air Force Base. Our members work, live and play in the same communities in which we serve and it’s vital they are happy and healthy. Furthermore, we take all resident complaints very seriously and ensure they are acted upon by Hunt Military Communities and their staff. Additionally, we provide our members support in the form of our Housing Liaison Office, our first sergeants and all members can use their chain of command to report issues they feel are not being properly addressed.”