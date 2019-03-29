Navy sailors to be given survey after concerns raised about privatized military housing

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Sailors across the country who live in privatized housing through the U.S. Navy will be given a survey to determine their satisfaction with the housing, according to a release from the Public Affairs Office at the Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport.
The survey is a result of recent concerns of sub-standard privatized housing conditions across the military branches. Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson has directed the “out of cycle” survey, which will be conducted from April 2-30 by an independent third party.
In light of issues recently raised by service members and families, the Navy has also conducted town hall meetings and “walk troughs” where residents volunteer to have leadership check out their houses. In addition, the Navy is working with housing partners to ensure maintenance and repairs are conducted and other issues are addressed.
Officials with Keesler Air Force Base recently released a statement regarding claims made that Keesler housing was sub-standard.
“The health, safety and security of our service members and their families is a top priority here at Keesler Air Force Base. Our members work, live and play in the same communities in which we serve and it’s vital they are happy and healthy. Furthermore, we take all resident complaints very seriously and ensure they are acted upon by Hunt Military Communities and their staff. Additionally, we provide our members support in the form of our Housing Liaison Office, our first sergeants and all members can use their chain of command to report issues they feel are not being properly addressed.”
What makes the survey unique is that it is being conducted on behalf of the Navy, which is different than past annual surveys that were conducted on behalf of the five companies that provide Navy privatized housing.
Sailors through the survey will also be able to note their likes and dislikes with privatized housing, concerns they may have regarding their homes, community and services provided by the privatized housing management companies as well as overall satisfaction.
The Navy is also conducting a survey April 2 to June 20 for sailors living in unaccompanied housing. A survey for sailors and families living in government-owned or government-leased housing was launched on March 19 and runs through June 6.
