27 more deficient bridges added to MDOT’s closure list

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - MDOT announced they have added 27 more deficient bridges to the closure list.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation received an updated list of locally owned bridges to be closed under Governor Phil Bryant’s April 2018 emergency bridge closure proclamation.
The Office of State Aid Road Construction discovered an additional 27 deficient bridges that needed immediate closure, bringing the total to 61.
The current closures are a continuation of a 2017 report from federal inspectors who determined many bridges in the state were deficient. The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) worked with State Aid and MDOT to schedule repairs or closures.
Click here to view the most current list of bridge closures.
