Man trapped inside a pipe at Port Bienville Industrial Park

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Fire fighters are working to free a man trapped inside a pipe at Jindal Tubular. That's inside the Port Bienville Industrial Park in Hancock County. It happened around 8am Friday morning.
Sheriff Ricky Adam told WLOX News a crane fell on a pipe, trapping the man inside.
AMR medics and Mississippi Air Rescue 5 are on the scene standing by to care for the man as soon as he’s free. The West Hancock County Fire Department is also on scene, and has requested help from the Slidell Louisiana Fire Department.
WLOX News has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
