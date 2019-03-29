Loaded Lessons: Two mothers speak out after string of violence in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Image, after image, after image showing kids flashing guns cover the social media pages of young people here on the Coast.
Homemade videos posted publicly to Facebook show much of the same, young people with guns. Tragically, yet another teenager was killed recently in Gulfport. This time, 16-year-old Imani Rogers, who police say was shot by another teenager with a gun.
Two mothers, both touched by crimes involving guns sat down with WLOX to talk about the lasting impact this kind of lifestyle can have. One lost her daughter to a bullet, the other lost her son to incarceration.
“It was very shocking just me seeing her there, me actually going there," recalled Imani’s mom Tanya Rogers. “It started with me getting a phone call that my baby had been shot in the head. That was shocking."
“You know the outcome of having guns, having guns or playing with guns, having them or whatever...You know the outcome of it.," said Rogers. “At 16 and 17, you know better.”
“Your friends are dying around you," said Romee Barnes, the mother of Aseante Taylor, who went from an Army recruit ready to head off to basic to an inmate at a state correctional facility.
“What is it going to take for you to say this is not cool anymore? You are losing friends you know for foolishness,” said Barnes.
She is still trying to understand what led her once driven son down a path so far from the one they planned out.
“That young man on that picture is my son," said Barnes, pointing to a photo of Romee.... “That is not the son that I raised, that me and my husband raised."
Within the span of a year, Aseante Taylor went from an Army recruit to an inmate. His seemingly bright future faded with a gun, a crime, and the possibility of serious jail time.
“It’s just disappointing because he has so much potential, everything that I worked for is behind bars right now. All my dreams and aspirations are incarcerated with my son," said Barnes.
Aseante Taylor had been accepted into the Army as a Medical Specialist and was on track to leave for basic training in August 2017. However, court documents reveal that Taylor’s process was put on hold due to the Army’s waiver process. That delay in his departure is when his mom says things started going downhill.
“I am sitting here thinking, what could I have done differently, what is it I needed to do, what can I do,” Barnes said.
Taylor was arrested in October 2018 after video surveillance showed him stealing a gun from Dad’s Pawn Shop in Gulfport on Sept. 18, 2018. He was charged with two felony counts.
“For my son to be portrayed as that is very painful as a parent because I’ve never seen that side,” said Barnes. "I don’t know that side and I can’t compete with the street, the influences are far too strong and all I can do as a mother is be supportive and just process this as much as possible.”
While one mother is processing the loss of her son to the system, Imani’s mother Tanya Rogers is trying to process a new reality, one without her daughter.
“The person who took my baby away has taken away someone very special to us all, to us all and we miss her so much,” Rogers said.
Police say 17-year-old Latavion Bland shot Imani at a home in Gulfport. He’s been charged with manslaughter in her shooting death.
“Gulfport has a serious problem and I would love to see people speak up on it," said Rogers. “This must stop. This has to stop and as long as people keep they mouths closed about this that’s going on you know throughout the city of Gulfport it’s going to continue if they don’t speak up on it.”
In the end, Rogers say it’s two families who are losing children."The only difference is he still get to breathe while my baby can’t, my baby can’t breathe but he’s still breathing."
For Romee, she thinks her son got caught up in the image of it all.
“Not everything is a rap video. You know, most of those people who are in that lifestyle, they just perform that lifestyle, they don’t live that lifestyle. Or they used to and then they can afford lawyers to get them out of that," said Barnes.
She continued: "Our children are so accustomed and so trained on being popular and wanting to be that image that the girls like and everyone thinks it’s the coolest. It’s a lot of pressure on our kids and they’re not realizing that when you’re behind bars, they don’t show you that part on the rap video too long. They only show you the front end but there’s a back end to that.”
Aseante Taylor will spend three years in prison because he stole a gun and got caught. And, he’s currently awaiting sentencing on another count relating to the same crime.
“I just pray that this helps someone, a parent, to pay more attention to your surroundings, don’t be afraid to speak to people, don’t be afraid to put your foot down,” Barnes said.
“Get it together. Watch your children, you know what your kids are doing," said Rogers. “Speak up on this, don’t let it go. Just like it was my baby, it could be yours. It could be anyone’s and it’s not right. It has to stop somewhere."
The shooting death of Imani Rogers is still under investigation by Gulfport Police. Her mother is still waiting for information about what exactly happened to her daughter.
