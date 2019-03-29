2019 legislative session wraps up; here’s what you need to know

Both the House and Senate approved a Department of Finance and Administration bill Thursday evening before members realized its full contents. There were two lines in the bill that directed $2 million to education savings accounts, otherwise known as vouchers. Once discovered, the bill was held on a motion to reconsider in both chambers. It was brought up Friday morning and despite efforts to table the motion to reconsider, the bill now moves to Governor’s desk. Governor Bryant indicated on social media that he would sign the bill.