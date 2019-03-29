2019 legislative session wraps up; here’s what you need to know

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Senate ended the 2019 session Friday. Lawmakers returned to the Capitol for the final day with tensions running high.
Both the House and Senate approved a Department of Finance and Administration bill Thursday evening before members realized its full contents. There were two lines in the bill that directed $2 million to education savings accounts, otherwise known as vouchers. Once discovered, the bill was held on a motion to reconsider in both chambers. It was brought up Friday morning and despite efforts to table the motion to reconsider, the bill now moves to Governor’s desk. Governor Bryant indicated on social media that he would sign the bill.
Several members argue the $2 million in voucher funding was snuck into the DFA bill and feel like that was intentional. Speaker Philip Gunn has said it was a Senate position. Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Tate Reeves says it was important to include the additional money to move special needs children off the current wait list for the program.
The general fund budget is $6.3 billion, but does not include any tax increases and sets aside tax dollars in the state’s rainy day fund.
Here are some things the budget for Fiscal Year 2020 includes:
- A raise for state employees and the anticipated increase in state employee retirement contributions
- Mississippi teachers will receive a $1,500 raise
- Spending on public safety rose by $15.2 million, including support for a training school for new troopers and drivers’ services.
- Child Protective Services will receive another $15.7 million to serve children in foster care.
- $7 million planned for National Guard armory upgrades and continuing construction of a gate a Keesler Air Force Base.
- $16 million in matching funds to build a veterans home in Harrison County.
- An additional $1 million will be invested in workforce readiness programs to steer young Mississippians good paying careers.
- House Bill 150 includes an effort to forgive up to $12,000 in student loans for teachers in geographical areas with critical needs, like the Delta, or those who teach in critical subject areas, like science, math and foreign languages.
During the three-month session, the Legislature allowed electric cooperatives to expand broadband internet connections, strengthened legal protections for property owners, tighter punishments for human trafficking, and enacted criminal justice reform that keeps Mississippians safe while giving people the opportunity to be productive members of society.
Other legislation that passed this year includes:
- Senate Bill 2053, which allows students at community colleges and universities to earn educational credits for military service;
- Senate Bill 2452, which requires occupational licensure boards to quickly address applications of military spouses for families stationed in the state for three years or less.
- Senate Bill 2744, which bans telemarketers from masking their identity with inaccurate phone numbers.
