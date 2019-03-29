Dry dock at Ingalls collides with work barge

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A collision at Ingalls Shipbuilding is being reported after a dry dock collided with a work barge near a Navy ship late Friday morning.
According to Jackson County Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge, a floating dry dock from China was being brought in by a contractor when it ran into a work barge that had electrical transformers on it. That work barge was parked next to one of the destroyers at Ingalls. Witnesses tell us it was the DDG 119.
Ingalls released a statement at 11:30 a.m. saying:
“A heavy lift ship delivering Ingalls’ new dry dock made contact with a test barge docked next to a ship. The incident remains under investigation at this time.”
According to Etheridge, no one was injured.
We have reached out to Ingalls to learn more. We will update this story as new information comes in.
