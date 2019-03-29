The DEA needs someone to burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana an hour, but it’s probably not you

(Gray News) – In a job that gives special meaning to the phrase “up in smoke,” the Houston division of the Drug Enforcement Agency is looking for a contractor who can burn a thousand pounds an hour of marijuana.
Don’t bother contacting the DEA unless you actually are an authorized federal contractor, but if you are it seems like a decent summer job.
The DEA is asking a contractor to dispose of evidence that include drugs and non-drugs.
“From the standpoint of security, it is important that the evidence be disposed of as soon as it is no longer of evidentiary value,” a DEA “Statement of Work” states, in a “timely manner to allow for space within the evidence vaults.”
That can include everything from papers to cassette tapes.
One part of the requirements section in the “Statement of Work” document says a contractor must have “an incinerator capable of processing at least 1000 lbs. /hr of bulk marijuana” in the form of bricks or bales.
The DEA also requires the contractor have the capability and permits to destroy a number of packaging materials the marijuana might have been seized in, such as “cardboard, wrapping paper, saran wrap, aluminum foil, duct tape and derivatives, scotch tape and derivatives, packing tape and derivatives, plastic evidence bags, grease/oil, etc.”
This isn’t work you can do with a bonfire in your back yard. The DEA requires an industrial-grade incinerating operation that includes rigorous specifications.
Among those are the ability to operate for eight consecutive hours a day, a “segregation strategy” to ensure DEA material doesn’t mix with other stuff, employees with clean background checks and drug tests, and closed circuit cameras to allow the DEA to review video of the process if necessary.
The facility will also need secure fencing, which must “exceed a height to ensure prevention by the public from viewing the incineration process.”
KHOU in Houston, which first reported the listing, received a statement from the DEA hoping to deter amateurs from trying to contact the agency.
It said that while they “appreciate local citizens’ willingness to offer their help,” there are really “only a handful of companies with the necessary facilities and resources to help us dispose of this material.”
“While it makes for an interesting headline, the truth is far more prosaic – our agents working across the Houston Division make a huge number of great cases, and as a result, we seize a tremendous among of illegal drugs,” the DEA said. “Arranging for the safe and effective destruction of these drugs is just part of the job.”
