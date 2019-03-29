Compassion Tour returns to Gulfport, showing serious child poverty in developing world

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It has been five years since a Compassion Tour last made a trip to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The experience shows people how poverty affects nearly 385 million children around the world.
"It was very cool," said Hunter Turnipseed.
It’s easy for an adult to recognize and understand poverty, but when a child sees another child struggling, the impact becomes deeper.
“Our country has a lot more resources than they do,” Turnipseed said.
He took the tour with his mom and sister Friday morning. He thought it was a cool but realized the stark contrast of growing up in the United States versus somewhere else.
“We’re blessed,” he added.
A pair of headphones and an iPod are the only things you need for the self-guided tour in the climate-controlled tent that sits in the parking lot at Bayou View Baptist Church.
A child in either Uganda or Guatemala narrates their life on an audio recording as you walk through one of two hallways designed like the country.
You get a taste of what poverty is like for some people and how compassion helped to bring them out of that.
"Compassion is the most important thing that we can show in this life," said Jennifer King, a volunteer.
During the last tour visit, King was inspired to sponsor a child from Ghana.
“We write (our sponsored child) letters. He answers our letters. My son writes him letters. We pray for him every night," she said.
Through her correspondence, she's come to know that many children don't have the same support that's given to American children.
“Some of them haven’t heard the words I love you before,” King said.
When the tour finishes, you are greeted by a wall of children who are in need of someone's compassion.
Here is the schedule of the tour in Gulfport:
- Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.
- Sunday, March 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.
- Monday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.
