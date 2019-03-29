Another warm one today. Rain possible this weekend.

Another warm day with partly cloudy skies. After a cool morning in the 50s, today’s high temperatures will range from the lower 70s by the beaches to the upper 70s for areas north of I-10. While Saturday should be mostly dry, a few isolated showers will be possible. The best rain chances this weekend will begin on Saturday night and will continue into Sunday as a cold front will move through the area. There will be some areas in South Mississippi on Sunday that don’t see any rain at all as the showers will be scattered. And even those that do see rain on Sunday, there will still be some rain-free hours as well. It won’t rain all day. And it shouldn’t be a washout since rain amounts will be light for us; only expecting up to a half-inch of rainfall. Cooler temperatures will arrive on Sunday with the cold front. And it will remain cool through early next week.