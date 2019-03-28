10-year-old student shot in hand while riding Holmes County school bus

LEXINGTON, MS (WLBT) - A 10-year-old student was hit by a bullet while riding home on a Holmes County school bus Wednesday afternoon.
The bus was transporting elementary and middle school students after school when an unidentified shooter’s bullet hit the bus, striking a 10-year-old boy’s hand.
The boy was transported to a hospital where he is under observation. According to the boy’s mother, he is expected to make a full recovery.
School officials have notified parents of the incident. All other students were delivered home safely.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol authorities have been told about the shooting and the district is now working with authorities in investigation the situation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.