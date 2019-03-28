WLOX Editorial: Help fight childhood cancer

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Many of you know a child know who is a victim of cancer. It is heart wrenching for parents to watch a son or daughter suffer the pains of cancer, knowing the young life could be taken away. It is even more awe-inspiring to watch that same child get well and grow up.
With the right treatment, four of five children with cancer are now surviving. St. Jude Children’s hospital leads the way in finding new and better treatments for childhood cancer. No child or family ever pays for treatment. Donations pay for the treatment.
Helping to fight childhood cancer should be enough reason to donate to St. Jude Children’s hospital. Another way is buy a $100 ticket to a drawing for a $370,000 dream home giveaway. The money helps sick children and you may win a home. Go to dreamhome.org to buy a ticket or to donate.
That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.