Voted expected Wednesday on Gulfport sales tax referendum

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - State legislators are expected to vote Wednesday to decide whether voters in Gulfport will head to the polls on a proposed sales tax referendum.
Gulfport leaders should find out in the next couple of hours whether they can hold an election and ask voters if food and beverage taxes should be raised by three percent. The city is requesting the additional sales tax, which would mostly affect restaurants, so a new sports complex can be built.
However, the current feeling in Jackson is that the bill is not likely to be voted on before the session ends. We’re told a final determination on the Gulfport request might be made as soon as 9 a.m.
