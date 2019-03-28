Springlike pattern continues... for now.

A mild morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s on the coast. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with highs warming into the mid 70s for inland areas. But, areas along the immediate coast may only warm to the upper 60s. Despite a few possible afternoon clouds today, the weather should remain dry. It looks dry again for tomorrow too. But, a few isolated showers will be possible Saturday. And more scattered showers possible Sunday as a cold front moves in and brings cooler air for Sunday into early next week.