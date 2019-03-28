Senate approves Bay St. Louis sales tax referendum

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - On Wednesday, the Senate did approve House Bill 1683. It will now head to Gov. Bryant’s desk for his signature. The bill means Bay St. Louis voters will determine whether the city tacks on an additional two percent to tabs at bars and restaurants.
If 60 percent of Bay St. Louis voters say yes, the extra sales tax will pay for the promotion of tourism and improve parks and recreation inside the city.
Gulfport leaders should find out in the next couple of hours whether they can hold an election and ask voters if food and beverage taxes should be raised by three percent. The city is requesting the additional sales tax, which would mostly affect restaurants, so a new sports complex can be built.
However, the current feeling in Jackson is that the bill is not likely to be voted on before the session ends.
