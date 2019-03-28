Remembering Imani Rogers through her mother’s eyes

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - After a 16-year-old girl died days after being shot in the head in Gulfport, her mother is only left with memories of her daughter.
“Imani was this outgoing little girl. I always called her my princess and my little angel because she was so brilliant and outgoing," said Imani’s mother Tanya Rogers. “She always loved making people laugh and smile. It was just something about her. She just had this special effect upon people.
Imani’s big, bright smile can be seen in the many photos her mother has of her in her living room, all reminders of someone taken too soon.
Gulfport police confirmed Imani Rogers was shot in the head at a home in Gulfport. She died days later at an area hospital.
“I can’t see her finish growing up, going to school, getting married. You know having kids, anything. It’s all been taken away,” Tanya said.
Tanya struggles remembering her baby, the youngest of four, lying in a hospital bed fighting for her life.
“She just stayed in bed, lying there with tubes and her fighting for her life. It was just horrible to see her like that, and I couldn’t do nothing for her but pray," Tanya said.
Imani fought for her life and lived long enough to give others the gift of life through organ donation. This decision was one of the hardest Tanya ever had to make.
“The way Imani was, she always wanted to know what she could do to help someone, and I could just hear her say that because that’s the type of child she was," Tanya said. "What can she do to help someone? And that’s when I made the decision that I would donate her organs, and pieces of her would just be all over. And she would still be helping someone to live their life.”
At only 16-years-old, Imani already had big plans for her life. Her mother says she had plans to go to nursing school and become a registered nurse.
While Tanya will never be able to see Imani grow up, she takes comfort in knowing how many people Imani touched in her short time here on Earth.
“It was amazing. She was loved by so many people, so many people, and she’s truly missed by everyone, especially me, her close friends and her close family. We all are hurting and can’t believe that this has happened. I still be like I wish this was a bad dream that I could just wake up from," Tanya said.
Sgt. James Griffin with Gulfport police confirmed 17-year-old Latavion Bland was charged with manslaughter as a result of Imani’s death.
