Police: Biloxi teen hasn’t been seen since Monday

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are asking for help from the public to locate a child who has been missing since Monday.
Authorities say 15-year-old Jeremy Speake Jr. was last seen March 25 around 8 a.m. and has not reported to school all week.
According to police, the teenager was last seen in the 1100 block of Irish Hill Drive. His disappearance is believed to be voluntary and not suspicious in nature.
He is described as standing about 5'7" and weighing around 100 pounds with light brown or dirty blonde hair.
Anyone who has the seen the juvenile or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.
