Missing Pascagoula man last seen more than a week ago

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Authorities in South Mississippi are asking for information leading to the whereabouts of a Jackson County man.
Shawn Martin, 26, was last seen by his family on March 21 when he reportedly left heading to the Atlanta area. Police say they are not sure if Martin, who is from Pascagoula, made it to Atlanta or not. A missing person’s report has been filed by Martin’s family in both Moss Point and Pascagoula.
His description was sent out to law enforcement agencies between South Mississippi and Atlanta but no one has reported seeing him, said Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley.
Martin is described as standing 6’2”, having a medium-sized frame, gold teeth and various tattoos. He was last seen traveling in a dark blue 2003 GMC Yukon with Mississippi tag number JHV264.
If anyone has seen Martin or the vehicle, or has any information relating to his whereabouts, please contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.