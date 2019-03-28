Mike Brown retiring as Long Beach Fire Chief

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Long Beach Fire Chief Mike Brown is turning in his helmet and firefighting equipment after 42 years on the job.
As Brown closes the door on his career, he remembers all the way back to 1977 and his humble beginnings, first as a volunteer, then as a paid fireman.
"I was the 11th man when I first started in ’79 as a paid man, and now we’re up to 40 guys at three stations when we used to have one station,” Brown said.
Brown said as he’s grown, so has the city and so has the need for modernization.
"The population of our city has doubled if not more than that. The men, the training, the technology, the equipment has just increased dramatically,’ Brown added.
Brown said one of the toughest challenges of his career was steering the department through the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. He said it’s almost like being an athlete, where you remember the losses more than the wins. However, he said he’s seen a lot of wins during his time in Long Beach.
"The thing that sticks in my mind is when we’ve had a fire, fully engulfed, and the people got out because of smoke detectors. That makes us feel good,” he said.
Brown also said he feels good about moving on from the department and turning over the fire chief duties to 28-year veteran Griff Skellie.
"He has grown and grown the department to what it is today,” Skellie said.
“It’s time, I guess, to release the reins to somebody who’s going to move forward,” Brown said. “I feel good about leaving it, and I’ll tell you, and I’m a little bit prejudiced, but I feel like we have one of the best departments in the state.”
Brown’s resignation becomes official on July 1. At that time, Skellie will officially take command of the department.
