Lucedale man killed Thursday morning in crash

LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) - A Lucedale man has died after a crash Thursday morning on Highway 63. It happened around 7 a.m. just north of Barton Agricola Road in George County,
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the man was heading north in a 2003 Ford F-150 when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the road, crashing into a tree and overturning.
The man has not yet been identified. MHP says he was the only person in the vehicle and he was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation.
