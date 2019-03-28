Jackson Co. emergency officials work on disaster preparedness

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Emergency management officials in Jackson County are now better prepared to deal with man-made or natural disasters. That’s because the Local Emergency Planning Committee held a gathering to discuss responses to those incidents Thursday.
A recent plant fire in Texas leaked dangerous levels of chemicals into the local environment. It could also happen in heavily-industrialized Jackson County, and it has. There was an explosion and fire three years ago. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
However, you have to be ready for those situations.
“If those accidents happen to spill outside of the gates of that industry, all that equipment and manpower, you have to have it readily available," said Gautier Fire Chief Robert Jones.
Communication is always a key factor when disaster strikes for Ocean Springs Fire Chief Jeff Ponson.
“When in case of an emergency, we have contacts that we can reach out to help us out if we need it, and they can contact us to help them," Ponson said.
Constant training is a must, even when nothing is happening.
“It’s a whole lot easier to train whenever there’s nobody in danger, so it’s very important," said E911 Commission Director George Sholl.
One great fear on the coast for Ponson is with 80 miles of railroad tracks, many cars are willed with dangerous chemicals.
“Well, for the City of Ocean Springs, for me, would be a train derailment because the railroad coming through the middle of town, is one was to derail, it kind of cuts off the city in half," he said.
Another fear, which is much more common, is hurricanes. Officials did learn lessons from Hurricane Katrina.
“We’re not building those places back where people are being flooded and can drown in their homes, and maybe people will heed the warning more and evacuate to higher ground," Jones said.
While there are many physical and technical aspects of dealing with disasters, both natural and man-made, something just as important in dealing with those disasters is the interpersonal connections.
That’s what Sholl advises. “Whenever you have an accident or an incident, or something like that, you don’t spend time trying to figure out who to talk to, what everybody is doing and things like that," Sholl said. "So this gives an opportunity for everybody to talk amongst themselves and form those relationships so when something does happen, you’re not starting from scratch.”
The group meets every four months to update their disaster preparedness game plan.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.