Galleria Parkway and Popp’s Ferry Road Development Project now open

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - After slightly more than a year of detours, motorists in D’Iberville can finally navigate Galleria Parkway the way it was intended.
City leaders and the Mississippi Development Authority cut the ribbon Thursday on the Galleria Parkway and Popp’s Ferry Road Development Project.
Drivers in D'Iberville can breathe a sigh of relief as phase one of three of the city's roadway development projects comes to a close. Mayor Rusty Quave couldn't be any happier.
“This here opens up the whole southern part of the city of D’Iberville," said Mayor Rusty Quave. "Now you can take this road and come downtown and shop around and go to the casino. It’s just a great advantage of having this road complete.”
Quave believes that the additional options for travelers to exit Interstate 10 into D’Iberville could mean big tourism dollars for the city.
“This gives the tourists that’s traveling on I-110 an easy off and easy back on to come in and spend the day and get back on and go where they’re going. If we can pick up a small portion of that percent, it will really triple our business in town,” Quave said.
The Mississippi Development Authority funded a large portion of this roadway development project.
“MDA has contributed about $40 million in the roadway improvements project for construction services,” said MDA Project Manager Nikki White. "Overall the city of D’Iberville has received $52 million.
Of those $52 million, the city has spent just over $46 million. That leaves room for MDA to help in funding another phase that could send utilities underground on D’Iberville Boulevard.
“They do have requests for expanding the roadway improvements project. So hopefully, you know, we’ll be able to continue the great work that they’re doing in the city of D’Iberville,” White said.
It is work that leaves Quave and the City of D’Iberville eager to welcome the business and tourists that choose to visit the city.
“Well you can shop anywhere you want to. You can eat in any kind of restaurant you want to, any nationality. You know, and it’s a great advantage. We got our arms open and we’re just welcoming people to come in and shop with the city of D’Iberville," Quave said.
The next phase of the roadway project includes relocating the east end of Popp’s Ferry Road so that it meets with the new section of Popp’s Ferry Road that extends over the I-110.
That work is currently scheduled to begin late this year and conclude late 2020.
