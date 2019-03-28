Developers of old Margaritaville site outline plans for new casino

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - It’s prime waterfront real estate, and Chris Taylor has a vision to resurrect the old Margaritaville Casino property that’s been vacant since 2014. He’s calling the estimated $150-200 million project the “Biloxi House."
“We truly understand the culture here, so that’s what is so attractive about this property,” Taylor said.
Taylor has worked with tribal and non-tribal casino developments for most of his life, most notably in Louisiana. When the opportunity to acquire the old Margaritaville came up, Taylor and his partners, including Tom Moore, jumped on it. With the casino building already in place, Taylor thinks they’re ahead of the game.
"That cuts down on our build out time," Taylor said. "Rather than typically an 18-24 month build out time, we're probably talking about 12 months."
There’s plenty of work still needed to be done.
“There’s an existing gaming space of 25,000 square feet that we’re going to have to bring up to 40,000 square feet to meet the regulations,” Taylor said.
Along with expanding the gaming space, Taylor said they plan to build an 11-story 300 room hotel, a 20,000-square-foot back deck and a yet-to-be announced unique amenity. Although he wouldn’t talk specifically about the amenity, Taylor is confident his development will stand out in what is already a crowded market.
“We’re not here to cannibalize the existing market, but bringing new gamers to the market. You do that by first and foremost with service, secondly you do that by bringing a unique amenity to bring what you would consider nontraditional gamers to this market,” Taylor said.
Before construction can begin, Taylor still needs site approval from the state gaming commission and the go ahead from the City of Biloxi. If all goes as planned, Taylor said the project could get the green light to start construction by as early as this summer.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.